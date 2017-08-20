Discoveries Ships
USS Indianapolis Wikimedia Commons/

The USS Indianapolis off California's Mare Island Navy Yard in 1942, following the ship's first wartime overhaul.

August 20, 2017

Researchers find wreckage of WWII-era USS Indianapolis

Discoveries Ships United States Associated Press
By Douglass K. Daniel
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Civilian researchers say they have located the wreck of the World War II heavy cruiser USS Indianapolis.

The ship played a critical role in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima before being struck by Japanese torpedoes.

The sinking of the Indianapolis remains the Navy's single worst loss at sea. Nearly 900 were killed, many by sharks, and just 316 survived.

The expedition crew of Research Vessel Petrel says it located the wreckage of the Indianapolis on the floor of the North Pacific Ocean, more than 18,000 feet below the surface.

The Petrel's owner, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, says discovering the ship honors the brave men of the Indianapolis and their families and offers a measure of closure.

The Indianapolis sank between Guam and Leyte Gulf on July 30, 1945.

Douglass K. Daniel

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Nyogthaebisz

How one West Philly bar flirted with anti-semitic death metal

Eagles

081817DerekBarnett

Derek Barnett will have significant role on Eagles' defense this season

Controversies

Frank Rizzo

Amid statue debate, Frank Rizzo mural vandalized (again)

Smoking

cigarette smoking

Raising cigarette prices may cause drastic change in older smokers' behaviors

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.