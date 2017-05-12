Odd News Controversies
Horse Pexels/Stock

A horse.

May 12, 2017

Pennsylvania restaurant gets angry response after serving horse meat

Odd News Controversies Pittsburgh Restaurants Horses Associated Press
By Kdka-Tv
Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh restaurant is causing a stir after serving horse meat.

KDKA-TV reports that Cure Restaurant hosted a special dinner with Canadian chefs Monday. The Quebecois-themed fare included horse tartare.

Horse welfare advocate Joy Braunstein says she was outraged to hear that horse was served. Braunstein says that there are no American slaughter plants that handle horses. She says that horses are given medication that is toxic to humans if ingested.

Cure chef and co-owner Justin Severino released a statement explaining that the meat was sourced from a sustainable horse farm in Canada. Severino says that the dish is not part of the regular menu.

Horse is served in Canada and other countries.

Braunstein has started an online petition to ban horse meat from being served in Pennsylvania restaurants.

Kdka-Tv

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

051117KyleFuller

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks for Bears CB Kyle Fuller: Who says no?

Slogan

Slogan

New Jersey slogan: Is 'Garden State' best we can do?

Mental Health

Netflix 13 Reasons Why

Drexel therapist sees flaws, strengths of teen suicide portrayal in Netflix's '13 Reasons Why'

Metallica

Metallica

Metallica finally roars back

Escapes

Limited - Riu Palace St Maarten

$759 & up -- St. Martin All-Inclusive Escape: 3-Nt. w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Cancun Suite

$999 -- Cancun Suite: All-Inclusive 7 Night Escape w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.