Phillies MLB
Rhys Hoskins Chris Szagola/AP Photo

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins warms up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Philadelphia.

September 14, 2017

Rhys Hoskins' Phillies teammates don't even know how to react anymore

The Phillies rookie hit his 18th home run Thursday night. Seriously.

Phillies MLB Philadelphia Rhys Hoskins Videos
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

On Thursday evening against the Miami Marlins, in his 34th major league game, Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins hit his 18th home run.

There are quite possibly no superlatives left to describe what is turning out to be one of the most incredible starts to a Major League Baseball career. (For context of how incredible the past month or so has been for Hoskins, our Phillies beat writer Ryan Lawrence has you covered pretty darn well).

We're at the point now where, as the team put it, there are no words left.

After Hoskins mashed number 18 to the opposite field, the look of "bewilderment" among his teammates, as Phillies analyst Ben Davis put it, said it all.

Just look at Aaron Altherr. 

None

And take a gander at the gaping mouth of Zach Eflin.

None

Again, there are no words. Thanks to Hoskins, and the rest of the Phillies youngsters, there is hope at Citizens Bank Park once again.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

