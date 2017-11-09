Movies Star Wars
Film Star Wars Evan Agostini/Invision via AP

In this Jan. 8, 2013 file photo, screenwriter Rian Johnson attends the National Board of Review Awards gala in New York. The Walt Disney Co. has announced that Johnson will create a new trilogy for the Star Wars universe, greatly expanding the director's command over George Lucas' ever-expanding space saga.

November 09, 2017

Rian Johnson to create new 'Star Wars' trilogy, Disney says

Movies Star Wars United States Disney Business Associated Press
By Jake Coyle
Associated Press

NEW YORK — The Walt Disney Co. has announced that Rian Johnson will create a new trilogy for the "Star Wars" universe, greatly expanding the director's command over George Lucas' ever-expanding space saga.

Disney chief Bob Iger announced the plans Thursday in a call with investment analysts. Johnson is the director of the upcoming "Star Wars" installment "The Last of the Jedi." Director J.J. Abrams is set to helm the following film, episode nine.

But a new trilogy will go beyond the original nine-film framework imagined by Lucas.

Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy says Johnson "will do amazing things with the blank canvas."

