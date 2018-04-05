April 05, 2018

'Road Rules' alum, MTV star Brian Lancaster found dead in Phoenixville

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Obituaries Reality TV
Brian Lancaster Source/DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc.

Brian Lancaster, 43, of Havertown.

A local alumnus of one of MTV's most widely influential reality series was found dead last Thursday afternoon in Phoenixville, according to multiple reports that surfaced a week after his passing.

Brian Lancaster, a Havertown native and star on "Road Rules," died in his Phoenixville home of what is believed to be heart failure, TMZ first reported Thursday afternoon. Lancaster was 43 years old and reportedly had a history of arrhythmia.

The family said Lancaster's death was not drug or alcohol related.

Lancaster appeared in the seventh season of "Road Rules," a pioneering series in the emergence of travel, adventure and reward premises in reality television. The show followed six young strangers who were left without money and forced to live together in an RV, traveling to various destinations to complete challenges.

Lancaster was 23 years old when he appeared on the series in 1999, describing himself as a former skater and punk rocker in a "transition area" of life.

In an obituary shared online by the family, Lancaster is called a "jack of many trades," working in everything from advertising and project management to special education and bartending.

"A spiritual explorer, dreamy stargazer, inquisitive world traveler and barstool philosopher who enjoyed a good mind meld, Brian excelled at being a human being rather than a human doing," the family wrote. "Constant in his soul and spirit, he would share possessions, thoughts and every part of his essence with anyone who came into his orbit."

Lancaster is survived by his fiancée, parents, godparents and beloved dog Reagan.

In lieu of flowers, Lancaster's family has asked that memorial contributions be made in his name to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Obituaries Reality TV Phoenixville Reality Television Havertown MTV Television Pennsylvania Chester County

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Watching the Phillies game on Facebook was actually AWESOME (please like and share)
Rhys Hoskins Facebook

Courts

Philadelphia marijuana activist gets four years probation in high-profile 'Smoke Session' case
N.A. Poe

Food & Drink

UPDATE: Taproom on 19th to postpone block party this Saturday
Stock_Carroll - Food truck street food

Television

Here's your chance to get divorced on national TV, Philly
'Married at First Sight' casting Philadelphia

Sixers

Sixers lock Stan Van Gundy in dumpster, end Detroit's playoff hopes with season sweep
040518-JJRedick-USAToday

History

In speech at St. Joe's, Martin Luther King Jr. labeled Vietnam War a 'mistake'
MLK_St._Joseph's_University

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Up to 50% Off -- Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley
Limited - Athens Greece

$1899 & up -- Greek Week: Stay in Athens & Santorini w/Air & Tours
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.