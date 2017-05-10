People News
People Dwayne Johnson Richard Shotwell/AP

FILE - In this May 26, 2015, file photo, Dwayne Johnson arrives at the premiere of "San Andreas" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Johnson told GQ for a story published May 10, 2017, that he is seriously considering a run for president.

May 10, 2017

Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House

People News United States Associated Press
By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have his sights set on the White House.

The actor and former pro wrestler tells GQ that a presidential run is "a real possibility."

Johnson says if he were president, leadership would be a top priority.

Johnson isn't revealing much about his political leanings, but says he's not in favor of President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban because he believes "in inclusion."

Johnson declined to endorse anyone in the presidential race last year even though he says both campaigns approached him. Johnson explains that he didn't want to sway anyone's opinion or make people unhappy with his politics.

Johnson would have at least one high-profile backer in NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer, who tells GQ he'd vote for Johnson "without a question."

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

051117KyleFuller

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks for Bears CB Kyle Fuller: Who says no?

Indictment

051117_PizzeriaDimeos

Philadelphia area restaurateur indicted for alleged cash skimming

Politics

Sen. Pat Toomey

Toomey on Comey's firing: 'The timing of his dismissal is unfortunate'

Life Lessons

Facing fears

Facing fear: cultivating courage and discernment in life

Escapes

Limited - Riu Palace St Maarten

$759 & up -- St. Martin All-Inclusive Escape: 3-Nt. w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Cancun Suite

$999 -- Cancun Suite: All-Inclusive 7 Night Escape w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.