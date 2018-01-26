January 26, 2018

'Rocky' statue will have to sport Patriots gear if Eagles lose Super Bowl

Philly Mayor Jim Kenney makes 'Rocky v. Rocky' Super Bowl bet with Boston-area mayor

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg
By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Rocky
Stock_Carroll - Rocky Statue Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The "Rocky" statue near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The "Rocky" statue, one of Philadelphia's most well-known tourist attractions, wearing Patriots garb?

That's the wager agreed upon by Philly Mayor Jim Kenney if the Eagles fall to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII next Sunday.

Kenney and Bill Carpenter, mayor of Brockton, Massachusetts, have made a "Rocky v. Rocky" bet ahead of the Big Game. 

The stakes? Loser has to dress their iconic statue of a boxer in the winning team's gear.

The two mayors came to the agreement while attending the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.

Philly's statue depicts a famous scene from the original "Rocky" movie in which the fictional Rocky Balboa, the main character portrayed by Sylvester Stallone, reaches the top of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps while training for his big fight with Apollo Creed. 

The monument, perched outside of the museum, has become a huge attraction since it was donated to the city after being used in Rocky III.

Brockton's statue, on the other hand, memorializes Rocky Marciano, a hometown hero and real-life Rocky who inspired the name and style of Stallone's character.

In a Facebook post, Carpenter called the wager "good-natured fun."

But will everyone else see it that way?

"I don't know how long it'll stay on. We'll have to Crisco the 'Rocky' statue," Kenney cracked in an interview with Washington's NBC affiliate, referring to the so-called "Crisco cops," city officials who took it upon themselves to grease up light poles with shortening to keep fans from climbing on them after the Eagles' NFC championship game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

"It's going to have to be a quick photo for either city," Carpenter added.

But the two mayors didn't just put their statues on the line.

If the Eagles lose, Kenney will give Carpenter a keg of beer from Yards Brewing Co. 

If the Eagles dethrone the defending champion Patriots and win their first-ever Super Bowl? Kenney gets some Rocky Marciano wine, inspired by Brockton's heralded boxer.

053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

andrew@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Rocky Philadelphia New England Patriots Yards Brewing Company Rocky Statue Patriots Eagles Super Bowl LII Jim Kenney

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

WATCH: Meet the man behind the Eagles mask
Eagles Mask Man

Eagles

Eagles should be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future
012518HowieRoseman

Museums

Museum of the American Revolution renames Patriots Gallery
eagles patriots gallery

Odd News

Philly woman flies to Nashville for hockey game ... being played in New Jersey
Sydney Sanders

Eagles

Doug Pederson told us back in training camp this team was special ... we just didn't listen
012518_Pederson-celebrates_usat

Musicians

After 15 years, touring is just 'Alright' with Jeffrey Gaines
Jeffrey Gaines

Escapes

Limited - Spanish Coast

$1795 -- 9-Day Spanish Wonders Tour

 *
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.