Eagles NFL
081417RonaldDarby Bill Wippert/AP

Ronald Darby is bugging Wendell Smallwood for No. 28.

August 14, 2017

Ronald Darby says being traded to Philadelphia 'ain't that bad,' hates his number

Eagles NFL Philadelphia Ronald Darby
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

Newly acquired Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby is happy to be in Philadelphia. Or at least he's happier to be in Philadelphia than some other places he wouldn't name. 

After practice on Monday, in a light interview session, Darby was asked how he felt about being traded to Philly.

"My heart dropped first, because I heard trade, and some teams I didn’t want to go to," he said. "So when I heard Philly, I’m like, ‘OK, that ain’t that bad.’ Y’all upfront, crazy. We got experienced safeties, people that know what they’re doing, so I’m like, ‘OK, I can do that.’ So it was a little bit of a relief. It could have always been a lot worse. So I was pretty much happy."

So Darby is 'pretty much happy' to be here. Take that, Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Darby was also asked about the jersey number that he was assigned. He acknowledged that No. 35 is a terrible number.

"This number is horrible," he said. "I’m gonna try to get out of it as fast as possible. I’m trying to work some things out behind the scenes. I came so late. Something in the 20’s, trying to go for that 2-8. I’ve been in (Wendell Smallwood's) ear a little bit, but something in the 20’s."

Obviously, this is hard-hitting, important journalism.

Follow Jimmy on Twitter: @JimmyKempski.

Like Jimmy on Facebook.

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Technology

nuclear map

How far would a North Korean bomb reach from City Hall? One N.J. historian has the answer

Eagles

081317RonaldDarby

Eagles 2017 training camp practice notes, Day 16

Quizzo

081317_TheWirequizzo

Philly Quizzo team scores flawless victory in 'The Wire' showdown

Phillies

081317.Utley

WATCH: Chase Utley earns second career ejection after asking umpire to slide out of way

Escapes

Limited - Savannah Georgia Getaway

Save up to 30% in Savannah This Summer
Limited - Paris La Tour Eiffel - Eiffel Tower

$1035 & up -- 4-Star Paris Escape w/Flights

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.