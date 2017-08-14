Ronald Darby says being traded to Philadelphia 'ain't that bad,' hates his number

Newly acquired Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby is happy to be in Philadelphia. Or at least he's happier to be in Philadelphia than some other places he wouldn't name.

After practice on Monday, in a light interview session, Darby was asked how he felt about being traded to Philly.

"My heart dropped first, because I heard trade, and some teams I didn’t want to go to," he said. "So when I heard Philly, I’m like, ‘OK, that ain’t that bad.’ Y’all upfront, crazy. We got experienced safeties, people that know what they’re doing, so I’m like, ‘OK, I can do that.’ So it was a little bit of a relief. It could have always been a lot worse. So I was pretty much happy."



So Darby is 'pretty much happy' to be here. Take that, Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Darby was also asked about the jersey number that he was assigned. He acknowledged that No. 35 is a terrible number.

"This number is horrible," he said. "I’m gonna try to get out of it as fast as possible. I’m trying to work some things out behind the scenes. I came so late. Something in the 20’s, trying to go for that 2-8. I’ve been in (Wendell Smallwood's) ear a little bit, but something in the 20’s."



Obviously, this is hard-hitting, important journalism.

