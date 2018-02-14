Dave Chappelle hosting this year's Roots Picnic

February 14, 2018
Information on the 2018 Roots Picnic has been announced.
This year, the host for the summer music festival will be comedian Dave Chappelle.
Grammy Award-winning hip-hop band The Roots will be joined onstage by a star-studded lineup on Saturday, June 2, at Festival Pier.
Headliners include Lil Uzi Vert, Dirty Projectors, The Diplomats, 2 Chainz, 6LACK, dvsn and Brandy.
🚨🚨 It's on! #RootsPicnic returns to Philadelphia for its 11th year on Sat. June 2. CITI Presale is ACTIVE NOW through Feb. 15 @ 11:59pm ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at noon ET 👉 https://t.co/44J7PY5KgI pic.twitter.com/OXuuanIoLg— Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic) February 14, 2018
In addition to the music stages, there will be a new podcast stage and a lifestyle stage with video games and fashion, which was introduced last year.
Tickets for the Roots Picnic will go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, Feb. 16.
Saturday, June 2
Festival Pier
601 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19123