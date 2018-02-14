February 14, 2018

Dave Chappelle hosting this year's Roots Picnic

Tickets to summer music festival go on sale soon

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Information on the 2018 Roots Picnic has been announced. 

This year, the host for the summer music festival will be comedian Dave Chappelle.

Grammy Award-winning hip-hop band The Roots will be joined onstage by a star-studded lineup on Saturday, June 2, at Festival Pier.

Headliners include Lil Uzi Vert, Dirty Projectors, The Diplomats, 2 Chainz, 6LACK, dvsn and Brandy.

In addition to the music stages, there will be a new podcast stage and a lifestyle stage with video games and fashion, which was introduced last year. 

Tickets for the Roots Picnic will go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, Feb. 16.

2018 Roots Picnic

Saturday, June 2
Festival Pier
601 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Sinead Cummings
