Foods Colleges
10242017_Ali_Sauces_Rowan Source/www.rowan.edu

Rowan University President Ali Houshmand grows several varieties of peppers in a garden at the school's South Jersey Technology Park and turns them into three types of hot sauce.

October 24, 2017

Rowan president's hot idea benefits student scholarship fund

Foods Colleges United States Fundraisers Rowan University Wings Associated Press
By Associated Press

GLASSBORO, N.J. — The president of Rowan University in South Jersey is using his culinary skills to help raise money for student scholarships.

Ali Houshmand has been making hot sauces for years. He began doing it in his free time, providing the sauces to family and friends. In recent years he's been selling his sauces online and on campus.

He's been working with experts at the Rutgers Food Innovation Center and turning the various peppers he grows in a garden at Rowan's South Jersey Technology Park into three types of hot sauce. All proceeds from the sauce sales go to Rowan's Student Scholarship Fund.

The three sauces are Ali's Nasty, with jalopenos ($10); Nasty-licious, with habaneros ($10); and Nasty-vicious, with habaneros and scotch bonnets ($15).

They'll be featured Tuesday during the fundraising competition Wing Wars, being staged at Chickie's and Pete's in Glassboro.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

102417_Eagles-Wentz_AP

Awestruck Eagles running out of words to describe Carson Wentz

History

ThenNowNavyLead_Carroll.jpg

Then and Now: A look back at the changing face of the Philadelphia Navy Yard

Neighborhoods

071117_Fishtownmural

5 Philly ’hoods you wouldn’t have recognized 60 years ago

Halloween

Halloween The Twisted Tail

10 Halloween parties happening in Philly

Escapes

Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Montego Bay Jamaica

$959 & up -- Montego Bay: 5-Night All-Incl. Getaway w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.