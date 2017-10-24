Rowan president's hot idea benefits student scholarship fund

GLASSBORO, N.J. — The president of Rowan University in South Jersey is using his culinary skills to help raise money for student scholarships.

Ali Houshmand has been making hot sauces for years. He began doing it in his free time, providing the sauces to family and friends. In recent years he's been selling his sauces online and on campus.

He's been working with experts at the Rutgers Food Innovation Center and turning the various peppers he grows in a garden at Rowan's South Jersey Technology Park into three types of hot sauce. All proceeds from the sauce sales go to Rowan's Student Scholarship Fund.

The three sauces are Ali's Nasty, with jalopenos ($10); Nasty-licious, with habaneros ($10); and Nasty-vicious, with habaneros and scotch bonnets ($15).

They'll be featured Tuesday during the fundraising competition Wing Wars, being staged at Chickie's and Pete's in Glassboro.