Roy Halladay to be inducted into Phillies Wall of Fame

Roy Halladay will always have a special place in the hearts of Phillies fans. And, later this year, he'll also have a permanent home at Citizens Bank Park, alongside the organization's other all-time greats, right where he belongs.

On Tuesday, the Phillies announced that Halladay, who tragically passed away at the age of 40 after his small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico in November, will be posthumously inducted into the Phillies Wall of Fame on Saturday, August 4, prior to the team's 7:05 game against the Miami Marlins.

“This will be a very emotional evening as we not only honor the memory of Roy Halladay, but also pay tribute to his extraordinary accomplishments on the mound as he becomes the 39th inductee of the Phillies Wall of Fame,” said David Buck, Phillies Executive Vice President.



The Phillies will also fly a No. 34 flag at CBP throughout the 2018 season as a tribute to the late former Cy Young winner.

“Braden, Ryan and I are so honored to have Roy remembered in this way,” said Brandy Halladay. “He will be in great company with other Phillies legends who are on the Wall of Fame. The decision made by the Phillies to induct Roy without a fan vote makes it even more meaningful. I look forward to fans and the community coming out to celebrate this special occasion with us.”

Halladay is one of just four people to make the Wall of Fame, which according to the team "is one of the highest honors bestowed upon a Phillie," without needing a fan vote. The others are Charlie Manuel, Mike Schmidt and Steve Carlton.

In just four seasons with the Phillies, Halladay, who spent the first 12 years of his career in Toronto, did some pretty incredible things, but perhaps nothing was more impressive than his 2010 Cy Young season:

· On May 29, 2010, Halladay pitched the 20th perfect game in MLB history, as the Phillies beat the Florida Marlins, 1-0. It was the second perfect game in Phillies history (Jim Bunning – 6/21/64). · On October 6, 2010, in his first postseason start, Halladay threw the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history against the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the NLDS. Halladay is the only pitcher who has tossed a regular-season no-hitter and a postseason no-hitter in the same year. · During his four seasons with the Phillies, Halladay won the 2010 Cy Young Award and was selected to two All-Star teams, including being named the starting pitcher in 2011. He also led all major league pitchers in complete games (18) and ranked fourth in the National League in wins (55). [via Phillies press release]

GILLICK NAMED INAUGURAL EXECUTIVE WALL OF FAME INDUCTEE

Halladay won't be going in alone. The team also announced that they will begin honoring executives on their Wall of Fame, and the first will be former GM and president (and current senior adviser) Pat Gillick.

“The decision to honor Pat Gillick as the inaugural executive on the Wall of Fame was a unanimous one for the Phillies,” said Buck. “Pat’s illustrious career and impact on the game is one to be celebrated with fans, and we look forward to recognizing his amazing contributions to baseball on this historic day.”



Gillick, who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011 and played a major role in the Phillies winning the 2008 World Series, is currently in his 13th year with the team.

