February 28, 2018

Challenge asks runners to complete at least 1 mile every day for a month

Can you commit to running every single day for 31 days?

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Sergiy Chepyshev approaches the intersection of 18th and Chestnut Streets.

Running group Run215 has a challenge for Philly: Run a minimum of 1 mile every day from March 1 through March 31.

The challenge is open to anyone and free to join. Just add your name to this spreadsheet, where you'll track your miles, and commit to running every single day for 31 days.

To verify you're actually running, you'll have to post to Instagram. Take a sweaty selfie or post a pic of your milage and use the hashtags #RunStreakPHL #RUN215 and #MyPhillyRun. 

Those who follow all the rules will be eligible for awards and prizes.

Even if you're not in it for the fame and glory, if you're one of the 40,000 participating in the Broad Street Run this spring, the Run215 challenge could be a great way to keep you motivated while training.

#RUNSTREAKPHL2018

All of March
Free to participate
Run anywhere you can

Sinead Cummings
