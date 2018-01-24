Ryan Howard to sign copies of his children's book in New Jersey

Ryan Howard, former Phillies first baseman and World Series champion, will be signing books in Deptford, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Little Rhino chapter book series for kids was created by Howard and his wife, Krystle Howard.

Families are invited to attend the event, which aims to promote good sportsmanship and the importance of literacy.



The book signing, free and open to the public, will take place at South Jersey Federal Credit Union's Corporate Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will also be a VIP reading at 10:30 a.m. Guests can qualify to win four VIP passes by RSVPing to the Ryan Howard & Krystle Howard’s Rookie Readers Facebook event page.



The book signing will feature the first book of the Little Rhino series, titled My New Team. It can be purchased at the signing for $5 (cash only).

For every book purchased at the event, South Jersey Federal Credit Union will donate a book to one of four nonprofit organizations, including AtlantiCare, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Robins’ Nest Inc. and The Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey.

Saturday, Feb. 10

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free to attend

South Jersey Federal Credit Union's Corporate Center

1617 Hurffville Road, Deptford, N.J. 08096

