January 24, 2018

Ryan Howard to sign copies of his children's book in New Jersey

Event aims to promote good sportsmanship and the importance of literacy

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Books
Ryan Howard Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

Oct 1, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard watches the ball after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park.

Ryan Howard, former Phillies first baseman and World Series champion, will be signing books in Deptford, N.J., on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Little Rhino chapter book series for kids was created by Howard and his wife, Krystle Howard. 

Families are invited to attend the event, which aims to promote good sportsmanship and the importance of literacy.

The book signing, free and open to the public, will take place at South Jersey Federal Credit Union's Corporate Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will also be a VIP reading at 10:30 a.m. Guests can qualify to win four VIP passes by RSVPing to the Ryan Howard & Krystle Howard’s Rookie Readers Facebook event page.

The book signing will feature the first book of the Little Rhino series, titled My New Team. It can be purchased at the signing for $5 (cash only).

For every book purchased at the event, South Jersey Federal Credit Union will donate a book to one of four nonprofit organizations, including AtlantiCare, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Robins’ Nest Inc. and The Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey.

Ryan Howard and Krystal Howard's Rookie Readers

Saturday, Feb. 10
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free to attend
South Jersey Federal Credit Union's Corporate Center
1617 Hurffville Road, Deptford, N.J. 08096

