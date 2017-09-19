Courts Theft
S-Town Jay Reeves/AP

This Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo shows the grave of John B. McLemore, who is featured in the serialized podcast "S-Town." Dimes, rocks and trinkets have started showing up on McLemore's headstone since the debut of the podcast after his death. Residents of the rural area depicted in the show are uneasy with their rural community being portrayed as a lousy place best described with an expletive.

September 19, 2017

'S-Town' star will stand trial in Bibb County after Alabama judge refuses request to move it

Courts Theft Alabama United States Podcasts Associated Press
By Jay Reeves
Associated Press

CENTREVILLE, Ala. — A judge says a character from the hit podcast "S-Town" will stand trial on theft and other charges in the rural Alabama county that serves as the setting for the serialized narrative.

Bibb County Circuit Judge Donald McMillan refused to move Tyler Goodson's upcoming trial to an even more rural county during a hearing Tuesday.

The defense asked to relocate the case, arguing that the popularity of "S-Town" makes it impossible for Goodson to get a fair trial on charges linked to events in the podcast.

A prosecutor called the request premature, and the judge agreed.

Goodson has pleaded not guilty to a multi-count indictment alleging he took lumber, old vehicles and a laptop computer from the property of his friend John B. McLemore, the main character in "S-Town."

