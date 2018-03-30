March 30, 2018

Spend a day beneath cherry blossoms, celebrating Japanese culture

At Sakura Sunday, there will be lots of family-friendly activities

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Cherry Blossoms Fairmount Par Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Cherry blossoms in bloom at Fairmount Park.

The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival invites families to "visit Japan without leaving Philadelphia" on Sunday, April 15, during Sakura Sunday.

The all-day event will take place at Fairmount Park’s Horticulture Center, home to hundreds of cherry trees.

Pack a picnic to enjoy beneath the cherry blossoms and prepare for a full day of activities.

There will be martial arts, a fashion show, an anime and cosplay area, a sushi contest, origami and calligraphy workshops, tea ceremony and kimono dressing demonstrations, karaoke and live musical performances.

Also, look for a a pop-up sake garden, presented by the Parks on Tap team.

And if you have a dog, dress them in something pink for the festival. They could win best dressed in the "Prettiest Pet in Pink" parade.

Tickets, which are $12 in advance and $15 day-of, are required for admission to the festival. Children ages 12 and under can attend for free.

Sakura Sunday

Sunday, April 15
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $12-$15 admission
Fairmount Horticulture Center
100 N. Horticultural Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

