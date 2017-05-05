Sample unlimited burgers, tacos, wings at annual Burger Brawl

The Seventh Annual Burger Brawl will take place outside Xfinity Live! on Sunday, May 21. Local restaurants will serve their best, or most innovative, burgers for attendees to taste and judge.

Attendees are asked to vote for the People's Choice winner, so go hungry. There will be lots of burgers to try.



2017's participants include Percy Street BBQ, The Blue Duck, Village Whiskey, Good King Tavern, Rouge, Wahlburgers, Bourbon & Branch and Good Dog, among others.

The official Burger Brawl winner will be determined by a panel of judges.

Mouthwatering burgers won't be the only food to taste and judge at the outdoor event, though. There will be tacos from hot spots like El Vez, Lolita and Buena Onda and wings from various participants. Last year, tacos were introduced to the event; this year, wings are new.

Beer and cocktails can be purchased from on-site bars. General admission tickets ($45) include one alcoholic drink. Those with VIP tickets ($100) can enjoy an open bar and head into the event early.

Burger Brawl funds literacy programming through technology for Philadelphia's public elementary schools.

The event will take place rain or shine.

Sunday, May 21

3-6 p.m. | $45-$115 per person

Xfinity Live!

1100 Pattison Ave.

