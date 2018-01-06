Saturday NFL wild-card round open thread

The NFL playoffs are here. With the Philadelphia Eagles resting up and enjoying a little time off on their first-round bye, there will be four games this weekend, and three potential Birds opponents depending on how it all shakes out. They are as follows.

Saturday:



Titans at Chiefs, 4:20, ESPN

Falcons at Rams, 8:15, NBC



Sunday:

Bills at Jaguars, 1:05, CBS

Panthers at Saints, 4:40, FOX



If the Falcons beat the Rams, they will play the Eagles next Saturday at 4:35 on NBC. If the Rams beat the Falcons, the Eagles will instead play the winner of the Panthers-Saints game. In my view, the Eagles' best chances of advancing past their first playoff game would be by playing the following opponents, in order from best matchup to worst matchup:

Falcons

Panthers

Saints



In case you missed our analysis on that, you can find it here. For the gambling degenerates, you can find our wild-card round picks (and playoff predictions) here.

