January 06, 2018

Saturday NFL wild-card round open thread

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
010618MattRyan Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

You should be rooting for Matt Ryan and the Falcons to beat the Rams tonight.

The NFL playoffs are here. With the Philadelphia Eagles resting up and enjoying a little time off on their first-round bye, there will be four games this weekend, and three potential Birds opponents depending on how it all shakes out. They are as follows.

Saturday:

  1. Titans at Chiefs, 4:20, ESPN
  2. Falcons at Rams, 8:15, NBC

Sunday: 

  1. Bills at Jaguars, 1:05, CBS
  2. Panthers at Saints, 4:40, FOX

If the Falcons beat the Rams, they will play the Eagles next Saturday at 4:35 on NBC. If the Rams beat the Falcons, the Eagles will instead play the winner of the Panthers-Saints game. In my view, the Eagles' best chances of advancing past their first playoff game would be by playing the following opponents, in order from best matchup to worst matchup:

  1. Falcons
  2. Panthers
  3. Saints

In case you missed our analysis on that, you can find it here. For the gambling degenerates, you can find our wild-card round picks (and playoff predictions) here.

Feel free to discuss the games below.

