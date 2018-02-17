Saturday snow: what to expect

A quick-hitting winter storm will move into the region as early as late this afternoon and result in a accumulations of 2-3 inches of wet snow in Philadelphia before ending sometime after midnight.

A winter weather watch has been downgraded to a winter weather advisory, in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday for the entire region, the National Weather Service said Saturday morning.

The north and western suburbs, including Downingtown, Norristown and Doylestown, are likely to see a bit more snow – from 3-5 inches, and not as wet, forecasters said.

In Philadelphia, Delaware County and South Jersey, snow mixed with rain will develop later Saturday afternoon and change over to wet snow in many areas. It could be moderate to heavy at times, and some rain and sleet may mix in from time to time through Saturday night, forecasters said.

In the northern and western suburbs, the precipitation should be all snow, starting in mid-afternoon and becoming moderate to potentially heavy at times as the night progresses.

In some places along the I-95 corridor, banding could take place, producing snow at an inch-per-hour rate at times.

Forecasters warned that driving conditions on some roads in some locations could deteriorate quickly on Saturday night and become extremely slippery.





Temperatures on Sunday will moderate, rising into the mid-40s to the newfallen snow.

Temperatures will remain mild during the early part of the workweek, with rain showers likely Monday afternoon, and record warmth possible Tuesday and likely Wednesday.

Source/NOAA / National Weather Service

Here is the 7-day forecast for Philadelphia and the Poconos from the weather service:

PHILADELPHIA

Saturday afternoon: A chance of rain between 2 and 4 p.m., then rain and snow. High near 39. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday night: Rain, snow and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of snow between 3 and 4 a.m. Low around 31. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Light and variable wind.

Washington's Birthday: Rain likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday night: A chance of rain. Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

POCONOS

Saturday afternoon: Snow likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday night: Snow, mainly before 3 a.m. Low around 23. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Washington's Birthday: A chance of rain and sleet before 1 p.m., then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.

Monday night: Rain likely. Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 62.

Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: A chance of showers after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.