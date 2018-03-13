March 13, 2018

'School of Rock' musical based on hit film coming to Philly

For those about to rock, we salute you

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Musicals
School of Rock Matthew Murphy/Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher who turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

Fifteen years ago, Jack Black starred as wannabe rockstar Dewey Finn in the movie "School of Rock." 

Posing as a substitute teacher to pay his rent, he ignores the curriculum and turns his class of prep school kids into a rock band.

This spring, fans of the hit movie can check out the rock musical "School of Rock" at the Academy of Music. Rob Colletti will step into Black's shoes.

The production includes the original songs from the movie, as well as 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber. 

Plus, the audience will get to see all the kids in the band rock out live, since they will play their instruments on stage.

The musical will be in town from Tuesday, March 27 through Sunday, April 1. Tickets start at $20.

"School of Rock"

Tuesday, March 27 through Sunday, April 1
$20-$129 per person
Academy of Music
240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

