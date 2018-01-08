Schools across Philly region calling early dismissal ahead of storm

With freezing rain and sleet expected to hamper Monday afternoon's commute, many schools across the Philadelphia region are opting to send students home early.

With a winter weather advisory in effect from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday, the School District of Philadelphia decided to dismiss students at 1 p.m. All after-school activities, including athletic events and professional development sessions, are canceled. The district's early childhood centers also are closing early.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia also is sending students at its Philadelphia high schools and parochial elementary schools home at 1 p.m. Suburban archdiocesan schools will follow decisions made by their corresponding public school districts.

The city also announced it will close its offices at 2 p.m.

In the suburbs, many other districts also are sending students home.

The Upper Dublin School District in Montgomery County is dismissing high schools students at 11:30 a.m., followed by students at its middle and elementary schools. In Bucks County, the Centennial School District is sending students home early as well.

The Upper Darby School District in Delaware County began dismissing high school students at 11 a.m. Other middle and elementary schools are following within the hour.

The Avon Grove School District in Chester County called early dismissal at Avon Grove High School and Fred S. Engle Middle School at noon. Avon Grove Intermediate and Penn London Elementary schools are dismissing at 12:50 p.m.

In South Jersey, the Haddon Heights School District has canceled all athletic events and after-school activities.

The storm, currently tracking across Pennsylvania, looks to bring a wintry mix. Sleet was reportedly falling in the Allentown area by 1 p.m., though it was expected to turn back to snow at some point there.

With the Philadelphia area warming up slightly, it looks like the precipitation here will be mostly sleet and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service. Accumulation of up to a half-inch is expected. Areas to the west of the city could see snow first.

Streets and untreated sidewalks could get slicked with ice, which could result in significant travel delays.

Seasonable temperatures – it will feel rather mild after our long cold streak – return Tuesday for a short stay.

Here is the 7-day forecast from the weather service:

Monday: Freezing rain and sleet, mainly after 4 p.m. High near 32. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. Total daytime sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday night: Freezing rain and sleet before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of sleet between 10 and 11 p.m. Low around 29. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night: Rain. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday: Rain likely before noon, then showers likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.