January 10, 2018

'Screwed' Eagles mocked in animated 'Gridiron Heights' series

Bleacher Report takes shots at Nick Foles heading into divisional round of NFL playoffs

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL Eagles
010918_Foles-Eagles_usat Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders.

Never has the atmosphere surrounding a top-seeded NFL playoff team been so bleak as it is for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017-2018. 

With all the slights this team has taken since Carson Wentz went down for the year with an ACL tear, they have more material than bulletin board 

It's hard to argue with at least some of the pessimism. Wentz gave the Eagles exponentially greater odds of capturing a title than one could reasonably expect of Nick Foles in a deep, talented playoff field in both conferences.

Then again, this where it's best to just let the team play and hope for the best. They have talent and a roster full of players who probably resent their team success being boiled down Carson Wentz alone. If you're an Eagles fan, Saturday's divisional matchup against the visiting Falcons is a good exercise in managing expectations and rooting for a legitimate underdog.

Most of the rest of the NFL world isn't particularly high on the Eagles' chances with Foles. You've probably already heard every talking head and reporter complain of his awful play down the stretch, but if you're looking for the most accurate and entertaining Foles ridicule, it comes in cartoon form.

Bleacher Report's animated "Gridiron Heights" series, which follows NFL stars throughout the long football season, this week released its latest episode: "Eagles Need Nick Foles to Go Full Rocky."

If this doesn't motivate Foles to play lights out and shut everyone up, nothing will.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL Eagles Philadelphia Playoffs Carson Wentz Cartoons Animation Nick Foles Football

Just In

Must Read

Addiction

Inside a private eye's search for a teen heroin addict in Kensington
Carroll - Private Investigator Searches for Missing Teen in Kensington

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' regular season
011018CarsonWentz

Fitness

These boutique fitness studios offer their first class for free (or at a discount)
Yoga class

Performances

Dustin from 'Stranger Things' to perform another N.J. concert
Gaten Matarazzo

Opinion

Eagles' biggest concern is indeed quarterback – but it’s not Nick Foles
010918_ryan_usat

Investigations

Husband charged with hiring hitman to kill South Jersey radio host April Kauffman
James and April Kauffman

Escapes

Limited - Dream Sands Cancun Mexico

$719 & up -- Upscale All-Inclusive Dreams Cancun Stay w/Air

 *
Limited - Island hoping in the South Pacific

$915 -- Thai Island Hopping for 7 Nights

 *
Limited - Wyndam Fortuna Bahamas Getaway

$599 -- 4-Night Bahamas Getaway w/Air in Spring & Summer
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.