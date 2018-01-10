'Screwed' Eagles mocked in animated 'Gridiron Heights' series

Never has the atmosphere surrounding a top-seeded NFL playoff team been so bleak as it is for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017-2018.

With all the slights this team has taken since Carson Wentz went down for the year with an ACL tear, they have more material than bulletin board

It's hard to argue with at least some of the pessimism. Wentz gave the Eagles exponentially greater odds of capturing a title than one could reasonably expect of Nick Foles in a deep, talented playoff field in both conferences.

Then again, this where it's best to just let the team play and hope for the best. They have talent and a roster full of players who probably resent their team success being boiled down Carson Wentz alone. If you're an Eagles fan, Saturday's divisional matchup against the visiting Falcons is a good exercise in managing expectations and rooting for a legitimate underdog.

Most of the rest of the NFL world isn't particularly high on the Eagles' chances with Foles. You've probably already heard every talking head and reporter complain of his awful play down the stretch, but if you're looking for the most accurate and entertaining Foles ridicule, it comes in cartoon form.

Bleacher Report's animated "Gridiron Heights" series, which follows NFL stars throughout the long football season, this week released its latest episode: "Eagles Need Nick Foles to Go Full Rocky."

If this doesn't motivate Foles to play lights out and shut everyone up, nothing will.





