January 18, 2018

You could score something weird and wonderful at the Art Star CRAP Bazaar

Portion of proceeds from bazaar will go to ACLU, Planned Parenthood, Philadelphia Wooden Boat Factory

By Sinead Cummings
Art Star to host Art Star CRAP Bazaar, with 25% of profits going to ACLU, Planned Parenthood and Philadelphia Wooden Boat Factory.

You may be familiar with the Art Star Craft Bazaar. It takes place twice a year in Philadelphia and also recently expanded to Asbury Park, N.J.

Shoppers can find high-quality, handmade goods from tons of local and national artists at the indie craft fair.

Well, at the Art Star CRAP Bazaar (punny, eh?), more than 20 regular craft bazaar vendors will be selling what they think of as junk, but what you, hopefully, see as treasure.

The artists will be selling "items that didn't quite make the cut, samples, one-offs, items that are slightly 'off' but awesome all the same, items from past seasons or things they just flat out want to get rid of," according to Art Star, which will host the event at its Northern Liberties location.

Everything will be greatly discounted. Plus, 25 percent of profits from the bazaar will go to three organizations: ACLU of Pennsylvania, Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Wooden Boat Factory.

Last year was the first CRAP Bazaar and they were able to donate $2,000 to the ACLU.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, the event will run 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The next day, it will start at noon and end at 6 p.m. 

Below are the artists participating.

Ameraucana Handmade (Bags, purses, accessories)
Box Robot Army (T-shirts)
BirdQueen Designs (jewelry)
CusterMade (baby)
Carolyn Keys (jewelry)
Florance & Leah (leather jewelry)
Half and a Third (wood home goods)
Hero Heads (T-shirts, sweatshirts)
Janell Wysock (knit clothing and accessories)
Kasie Lyn (jewelry) 
Le Puppet Regime (stained glass art)
MasonMade (wood home goods and accessories)
On3Designs (bags)
Phea Jean (clothing, accessories)
The Pink Lapel (bowties, ties, accessories)
Popped Stitches (Cross Stitch)
Prayer Monkey (enamel dishes, jewelry, etc.)
Rider Designs (ceramics)
Stanley Chester & Albert (pottery)
Squirrel Tacos (paper cut art)
The 50/50 Company (silkscreened prints, tees, etc.)
Wrong World Ceramics (flasks, pottery, etc.)

Second Annual Art Star CRAP Bazaar

Saturday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 28
Free to attend; pay-as-you-go
Art Star
623 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

