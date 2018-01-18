You could score something weird and wonderful at the Art Star CRAP Bazaar

You may be familiar with the Art Star Craft Bazaar. It takes place twice a year in Philadelphia and also recently expanded to Asbury Park, N.J.

Shoppers can find high-quality, handmade goods from tons of local and national artists at the indie craft fair.

Well, at the Art Star CRAP Bazaar (punny, eh?), more than 20 regular craft bazaar vendors will be selling what they think of as junk, but what you, hopefully, see as treasure.

The artists will be selling "items that didn't quite make the cut, samples, one-offs, items that are slightly 'off' but awesome all the same, items from past seasons or things they just flat out want to get rid of," according to Art Star, which will host the event at its Northern Liberties location.

Everything will be greatly discounted. Plus, 25 percent of profits from the bazaar will go to three organizations: ACLU of Pennsylvania, Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Wooden Boat Factory.

Last year was the first CRAP Bazaar and they were able to donate $2,000 to the ACLU.

On Saturday, Jan. 27, the event will run 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The next day, it will start at noon and end at 6 p.m.

Below are the artists participating.

Ameraucana Handmade (Bags, purses, accessories)

Box Robot Army (T-shirts)

BirdQueen Designs (jewelry)

CusterMade (baby)

Carolyn Keys (jewelry)

Florance & Leah (leather jewelry)

Half and a Third (wood home goods)

Hero Heads (T-shirts, sweatshirts)

Janell Wysock (knit clothing and accessories)

Kasie Lyn (jewelry)

Le Puppet Regime (stained glass art)

MasonMade (wood home goods and accessories)

On3Designs (bags)

Phea Jean (clothing, accessories)

The Pink Lapel (bowties, ties, accessories)

Popped Stitches (Cross Stitch)

Prayer Monkey (enamel dishes, jewelry, etc.)

Rider Designs (ceramics)

Stanley Chester & Albert (pottery)

Squirrel Tacos (paper cut art)

The 50/50 Company (silkscreened prints, tees, etc.)

Wrong World Ceramics (flasks, pottery, etc.)

Saturday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 28

Free to attend; pay-as-you-go

Art Star

623 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

