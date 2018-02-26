For the second year in a row, the Manayunk bike race is a no-go

Last year marked the first time in more than 30 years that the annual Manayunk bike race, which traditionally lured professional cyclists to the hilly Philadelphia neighborhood in one of the biggest U.S. bike races in the country, was called off.



Despite previous petitions to revive the race and a promise that it would return in 2018, it appears the event may officially be a thing of the past.

In 2017, the City of Philadelphia announced not enough sponsors were able to cover the $1 million cost of putting on the race. The race faced similar financial troubles in 2013, but was able to revive the fundraising efforts in time to hold the competition.

Last September, hope it would return in 2018 was renewed when the St. Louis-based Foundry Sports Group took ownership of the race. Despite this, the Foundry has since been reported to not have secured the $1 million funding needed for the race, nor have they applied for a permit to hold the race, which was slated for June 3.

The date for the event had been on official race calendars until Jan. 23, when it disappeared.

The 12.3-mile course, which was created in 1985, traditionally included a trek up the steep “Manayunk Wall,” which has a 17-percent incline. Though the event could attract some rowdy crowds, it was largely celebrated by the nearby communities of Manayunk and Roxborough, as well as local businesses and the strong biking community of Philadelphia.