Nazi Controversies
Hitler Name Change Rich Schultz/AP

FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008 file photo, shows Isidore Heath Campbell, left, his wife, Deborah, and son Adolf Hitler Campbell, 3, in Easton, Pa. On Monday, May 8, 2017, Isidore Heath Campbell officially became Isidore Heath Hitler. He first gained national attention when a supermarket refused to decorate a birthday cake for his son, Adolf Hitler.

May 10, 2017

Self-proclaimed New Jersey Nazi's name change to Hitler takes effect

Nazi Controversies Hunterdon County New Jersey Adolf Hitler Associated Press
By Associated Press

HUNTERDON, N.J. — A self-proclaimed Nazi officially became Isidore Heath Hitler with a name change that took effect this week.

MyCentralJersey.com reported Hitler's name officially changed from Isidore Heath Campbell on Monday, the anniversary of World War II's end in Europe after Germany's surrender.

"It's great. My driver's license is changed over, my insurance, my registration, all that I needed is changed over," he said. "I'm the new Hitler."

He said his initials, I.H.H., stand for "I Hail Hitler," and that he gave a prayer for the Nazis on the day his name officially changed.

Hitler first gained national attention when a supermarket refused to decorate a birthday cake for his son, who's named Adolf Hitler Campbell after the Nazi leader.

Hitler said he now wants to regain custody of his four children, who are all named after various Nazis and white nationalist groups.

During a family court hearing for his youngest son, Hitler reportedly entered a New Jersey courthouse dressed in a Nazi uniform.

Court records show Hitler was ordered to seek counseling. But he refused because he says his psychologist was Jewish.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

051117KyleFuller

Eagles LB Mychal Kendricks for Bears CB Kyle Fuller: Who says no?

Indictment

051117_PizzeriaDimeos

Philadelphia area restaurateur indicted for alleged cash skimming

Politics

Sen. Pat Toomey

Toomey on Comey's firing: 'The timing of his dismissal is unfortunate'

Life Lessons

Facing fears

Facing fear: cultivating courage and discernment in life

Escapes

Limited - Riu Palace St Maarten

$759 & up -- St. Martin All-Inclusive Escape: 3-Nt. w/Air

 *
Limited - Italy & Greece & Athens

$1837 & up -- Italy & Greece: 9-Night Getaway w/Air
Limited - Cancun Suite

$999 -- Cancun Suite: All-Inclusive 7 Night Escape w/Air

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.