September 19, 2017

SEPTA: Pregnant woman taken to hospital after overdosing twice in Kensington

Transit officers administered Narcan after finding her unconscious around 4 p.m.

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

A pregnant woman was taken to the hospital Monday evening after SEPTA transit police officers found her unconscious in Kensington shortly after administering Narcan to her for a heroin overdose.

SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel III said that the woman, who was believed to be about seven months pregnant, was first found unconscious at the corner of Hilton Street and Kensington Avenue around 4 p.m. She refused further treatment after receiving the Narcan, which is used to stop the effects of opioids.

SEPTA Police Lt. Michael Fox told 6ABC that Officers Kevin Dougherty and Shakeena Watkins, who administered the treatment, were first alerted about the woman by a passerby. 

Police said they found her unconscious 45 minutes later from an overdose about a block away at Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

Police called for EMS support rather than administering Narcan once again, Nestel said. The woman, who is not being identified, was taken to the hospital.

SEPTA does not have an updated status on her condition. 

