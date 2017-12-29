SEPTA to run late-night trains on New Year's Eve

Staying out late in Philly on New Year's Eve and would rather avoid driving? SEPTA has you covered.

The transportation authority announced this week that the Regional Rail will run on a regular Sunday schedule, with late-night trains added to the Chestnut Hill East, Fox Chase, Elwyn, Lansdale, Malvern, Trenton, Norristown, Warminster and West Trenton lines.

The latest trains leaving Center City after the midnight celebration depart between 12:30 and 1:45 a.m. Monday. There will also be two early-morning NJ Transit trains from New York City to Trenton.

The full late-night schedule can be found here.

Ticket offices will be open until 1:30 a.m. at Jefferson, Suburban and 30th Street stations, and the Market Street Convention Center entrance to Jefferson Station will stay open until 1 a.m.

The Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines will run all night, with additional trains running in the early evening and again later in the night.

For those traveling between Philly and South Jersey, don't forget: PATCO offers free rides on New Year's Eve from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.