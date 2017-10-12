Person fatally struck by Amtrak train in Delaware County

October 12, 2017
A high-speed Amtrak train traveling from Boston to Washington, D.C., fatally struck a person who had been on its tracks in Delaware County on Thursday afternoon.
The Acela train struck the person in the area of SEPTA Regional Rail's Norwood Station around 4:20 p.m., SEPTA and Amtrak officials said.
Amtrak officials said there were no reported injuries to crew members or the 293 passengers on board.
SEPTA Regional Rail's Wilmington-Newark line was suspended around 4:30 p.m. as authorities responded to the scene. Service on the line resumed just before 6 p.m., a spokesperson for the authority said.
Residual delays on the Wilmington-Newark line are expected to remain throughout the evening commute.
Delays of up to an hour are also expected for Amtrak commuters, officials said.