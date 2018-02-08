February 08, 2018

SEPTA, PATCO cancel some trains, expect delays through Eagles parade

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Transit Eagles
02082018_SEPTA_Parade_fans_BM Bob McGovern/PhillyVoice

The second-to-last train out of Doylestown on Wednesday night was full of young Eagles fans making the trip into the city for Thursday's championship parade.

To prepare for the onslaught of Eagles fans already heading into the city Thursday morning for the Eagles victory parade, SEPTA and PATCO have suspended service on some Regional Rail lines.

As of 6:30 a.m., service was halted on the Cynwyd and Chestnut Hill West lines.


Delays were reported on the Thorndale, West Trenton, Warminster and Doylestown lines – a theme SEPTA said passengers to expect throughout the day.

Eastbound travel to New Jersey on the PATCO line was suspended as of 6:30 a.m. as well. About 1:30 p.m., the trains will begin heading east to move parade-goers back to the Jersey side of the river.

Around 6 a.m., PATCO reported a steady stream of riders in its first morning trains, but parking is growing more limited at nearby station lots. Tickets are unavailable but Freedom Cards can be loaded up at a station.

For westbound PATCO trains, departures will be limited to Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry and Broadway.


An accident on I-95 is slowing down traffic on the southbound side during the early morning commute.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transit Eagles Philadelphia Transit Traffic Philadelphia Eagles Patco New Jersey SEPTA Parade

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery predicted Super Bowl win over a year ago
020518_Alshon-Jeffery_usat

Eagles

Philly releases details of Eagles' Super Bowl parade route and security, transportation plans
Eagles super bow parade trophy

Eagles

Doug Pederson puts on coaching clinic against the master in Super Bowl LII
USATSI_10588716.jpg

Lists

5 great places for people watching in Philly
Washington Square

Eagles

'Don't be afraid to fail' – Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles' perseverance came from watching his father
020518_Nick-Foles-daughter-usat

Super Bowl LII

Philadelphia's collective joy, as seen from atop the Rocky Steps
Carroll - Eagles' Super Bowl Win Celebrations and Destruction

Escapes

Limited - Rome Italy

$1000 -- Weeklong Guided Tour of Italy, $249 Off

 *
Limited - Bora Bora Tahiti

$4575 & up -- Bora Bora 5-Star Overwater Villa w/Flights
Limited - Madrid Spain

$927 -- 3-Night Madrid Escape w/Air & Sightseeing Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.