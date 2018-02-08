SEPTA, PATCO cancel some trains, expect delays through Eagles parade

To prepare for the onslaught of Eagles fans already heading into the city Thursday morning for the Eagles victory parade, SEPTA and PATCO have suspended service on some Regional Rail lines.



As of 6:30 a.m., service was halted on the Cynwyd and Chestnut Hill West lines.





Delays were reported on the Thorndale, West Trenton, Warminster and Doylestown lines – a theme SEPTA said passengers to expect throughout the day.

Eastbound travel to New Jersey on the PATCO line was suspended as of 6:30 a.m. as well. About 1:30 p.m., the trains will begin heading east to move parade-goers back to the Jersey side of the river.

Around 6 a.m., PATCO reported a steady stream of riders in its first morning trains, but parking is growing more limited at nearby station lots. Tickets are unavailable but Freedom Cards can be loaded up at a station.



For westbound PATCO trains, departures will be limited to Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry and Broadway.





An accident on I-95 is slowing down traffic on the southbound side during the early morning commute.

