SEPTA, PATCO cancel some trains, expect delays through Eagles parade

February 08, 2018
To prepare for the onslaught of Eagles fans already heading into the city Thursday morning for the Eagles victory parade, SEPTA and PATCO have suspended service on some Regional Rail lines.
As of 6:30 a.m., service was halted on the Cynwyd and Chestnut Hill West lines.
Cynwyd: Service is suspended until further notice due to the Eagles parade. Please check https://t.co/9SFObJGg1v for alternate service options.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 8, 2018
Chestnut Hill West: Service is suspended until further notice due to the Eagles parade. Please check https://t.co/9SFObJGg1v for alternate service options.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 8, 2018
Delays were reported on the Thorndale, West Trenton, Warminster and Doylestown lines – a theme SEPTA said passengers to expect throughout the day.
Due to heavy passenger travel, expect delays and crowded conditions— SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 8, 2018
Eastbound travel to New Jersey on the PATCO line was suspended as of 6:30 a.m. as well. About 1:30 p.m., the trains will begin heading east to move parade-goers back to the Jersey side of the river.
NOTE: ALL EB service to NJ has ended. EB service to NJ will not resume until around 1:30PM today.— PATCO (@RidePATCO) February 8, 2018
Around 6 a.m., PATCO reported a steady stream of riders in its first morning trains, but parking is growing more limited at nearby station lots. Tickets are unavailable but Freedom Cards can be loaded up at a station.
For westbound PATCO trains, departures will be limited to Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry and Broadway.
PLEASE NOTE: At this time, we are shifting to our WB departures at the 4 open NJ stations (Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry and Broadway). Empty trains will start at those stations and head straight to 9th.— PATCO (@RidePATCO) February 8, 2018
The schedule starts at Lindenwold at 5:58A, Woodcrest at 6:05A, Ferry at 6:21A and Broadway at 6:20A. Trains will be departing from those stations every 16 minutes.— PATCO (@RidePATCO) February 8, 2018
An accident on I-95 is slowing down traffic on the southbound side during the early morning commute.