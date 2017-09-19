Transportation SEPTA
02262016_SEPTA_regional_rail_train_generic_TC Thom Carroll, File/PhillyVoice

SEPTA Regional Rail train.

September 19, 2017

SEPTA updates come with a few new perks for Delaware riders

Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Regional Rail Upgrades Rush Hour Wilmington Trains Newark Delaware Commuting
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Though trying to ride SEPTA while the system is in the midst of upgrades can be one of the more trying experiences of the human predicament, the latest updates to the Wilmington/Newark line prove there is sometimes light at the end of the metaphorical SEPTA tunnel.

As SEPTA trains rolled out with new schedules last week, the updates to the Wilmington/Newark line (probably still referred to as the R2 to anyone who has ridden it for a long time) can be a game changer for regular users.

Riders can now spend an extra two hours in the city on Saturdays and get home by taking the train instead of having to call an Uber, as there is now a train leaving 30th Street at 10:32 p.m. that arrives in Wilmington – its final stop – at 11:17 p.m., according to Technically Delaware

This is a welcome change after riders experienced the system's ongoing track upgrades designed to build up travel capacity between the areas.

Additionally, commuters can make use of two new morning trains, one express train at 9:23 and one regular train at 9:50.

“Better train connectivity is something our residents want, our small and big businesses want, and our visitors want,” Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said in a statement.

“Improving train service in Wilmington broadens access to opportunity for residents while potentially saving riders hours each day on their commutes and thousands of dollars each year in transportation costs.”

In July, the Newark station saw the beginnings of even more updates as it undergoes a rebuild to create more tracks, accessible platforms and a new building.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

