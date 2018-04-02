April 02, 2018

Sesame Place becomes first theme park with autism center designation

Staff of Bucks County park will undergo sensory awareness training; 'quiet rooms' being added

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Autism Amusement Parks
Sesame Place Sesame Place/Facebook

Sesame Place.

Sesame Place, the children's amusement park in the Philadelphia suburbs, has become the first theme park in the world to be designated as a certified autism center, according to the park and the organization that gave it the distinction.

The park in Langhorne, Bucks County, themed around the long-running television show "Sesame Street," announced the news on Monday — World Autism Awareness Day.

As a certified autism center, Sesame Place will require staff to undergo regular training on how to best interact with children with special needs and their families. In order to maintain the certification, Sesame Place will need to conduct the training every two years.

"Training takes place in the areas of sensory awareness, environment, communication, motor and social skills, program development, and emotional awareness as well as a comprehensive autism competency exam," a press release from the park said.

Additionally, the park is adding spaces and amenities for children on the autism spectrum. Two "quiet rooms," which will have adjustable lighting and comfortable seating, are being added to the park's Sesame Island section.

A sensory guide also will be available to families before their visit. According to the park, the guide will make it easier for families to plan their trips by providing information on how sensory processing issues may be impacted by specific attractions.

The autism center designation has been provided by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), a company made up of licensed health care professionals that provides training and certifications for other companies and groups in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

The announcement comes a year after Julia, the first "Sesame Street" character with autism, made her first appearance at the park.

“Sesame Place is honored to be leading the theme park industry through our commitment to making our facility friendly for families with children on the spectrum,” said park president Cathy Valeriano in a press release.

Sesame Place, which is owned and operated by SeaWorld Entertainment, opens for the summer season on April 28.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Autism Amusement Parks Langhorne Bucks County Sesame Street Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Why is there Ronald Darby trade speculation?
040218RonaldDarby

Odd News

Did a teenager really get 'branded' by a stranger at Reading Terminal Market?
RTM_Snow_03_07_2018

Entertainment

East Falls native wows Katy Perry on ‘American Idol,’ advances to next round
american idol woodward

Photo gallery

PHOTOS – Philly's 87th annual Easter Promenade
Easter

Business

Amazon wants to know: Can Philly bring the talent?
10182017_AmazonCampusAerials

Opinion

In record time, Kapler has turned promising young Phillies into a total embarrassment
040218_Kapler_usat

Escapes

Limited - Bahamas cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines

$579 -- Oceanview: 7-Night Bahamas Cruise on Carnival
Limited - Myrtle Beach Girls Weekend

Save up to 45% -- Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

 *
Limited - Palm Springs Palm Trees

$81 & up -- Mid-week Savings in a Winter Hot Spot: Greater Palm Springs
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.