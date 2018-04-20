April 20, 2018

Show off your scruff at Philadelphia Beard Festival

Philly is 'most facial hair friendly city in America'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Beard Festival will return to the Schmidt's Commons on Sunday, April 29.

Men's grooming company Wahl, which is sponsoring this year's festival, named Philly the "most facial hair friendly city in America" in a recent study.

If you have a beard, take advantage of some free beard grooming at the festival. Look for Wahl's mobile barbershop and its team of master barbers. There will be other beard grooming vendors there, too. 

And if you love your beard, show it off in the "Epic Beard" competition.

You don't need a beard to hang out at the festival, though. All – beard or no beard – can enjoy a craft beer garden, whiskey tastings, lawn games, live music and axe throwing.

Oh, and if you're looking for a new friend with facial hair, sign up for "Bearded Speed Dating." If you're going to meet your scruffy soulmate, it's probably at this festival.

General admission tickets are $20 per person. There's also a $30 ticket option, which includes access to the Eight Oaks Craft Distillery lounge and a cigar.

2018 Philadelphia Beard Festival

Sunday, April 29
Noon to 6 p.m. | $20-$30 per person
The Schmidt’s Commons
1001 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

