Sidney Jones shoots down report of October return, stresses rehab will be taken slowly

Over the past few days, a report surfaced that injured second-round draft pick Sidney Jones would be back on the field for the Eagles in October. And with Jones in Philly for the first time at Eagles rookie mini-camp on Friday, he quickly put the kibosh on that story.

Across the street, it’s the Process. At the NovaCare Complex, it’s apparently the Protocol, as in what Jones is going to follow when there “is no rush” to get back from the Achilles tear he suffered in the pre-draft process.

“Don’t know where that came from, I don’t think that’s a credible source,” Jones said of the report. “Our whole staff and myself is just going to take it slowly and come back whenever I’m ready and when everyone else is comfortable I’m ready.”

Here are some details that Jones mentioned about his rehab:

• He is currently doing exercises to get mobility back in his left leg like toe crunches and toe curls.

• After this weekend, he will return to the University of Washington and continue his rehab until he’s allowed to return for minicamp on June 10th.

• On May 21st, he will be able to walk without the boot he’s currently wearing and start to “ramp up” his recovery and “intensify” the rehab process.

And after that, both the Eagles and Jones will go from there. But there won’t be a timetable placed on the defensive back’s recovery this early in the process. Despite the slow approach, Jones, who described himself as an impatient person, is still having a tough time when other Eagles rookies are on the field.

“It was kind of burning me inside, not being able to play,” Jones said. “Everybody’s being coached up and I’m not being coached up. And I just have to watch the other guys do their stuff. It’s hard, but it’s a process. You’ll learn patience from going through this.”

Don’t expect him to be rushed back, though. And while he didn’t necessarily rule the possibility out, it doesn’t sound like Sidney Jones will be in uniform at The Linc in October.

“Everybody is being cautious, nobody wants to rush me back and see a re-injury occur from this,” Jones said. “That would be a bad situation if that happened. So, we’re just going to stick to the safe side and take it slowly.”

