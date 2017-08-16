Music Odd News
August 16, 2017

A 10-minute song of just silence is really popular on iTunes

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — No, the volume is just fine. It's the song.

An unusual tune has found its way onto the top 50 on the iTunes charts, alongside Ed Sheeran and Keith Urban hits. The song is completely silent. "A a a a a Very Good Song" costs 99 cents for just under 10 minutes of dead air.

While the musical quality of the track is debatable, its popularity is due to its simple role: When people plug smartphones into a car, usually the first song alphabetically plays by default. 

"A a a a a Very Good Song" offers users several minutes of respite.

The "song" is the brainchild of Samir Mezrahi, who released it last week. While high on iTunes, the song hasn't made much of a stir on Google Play.

