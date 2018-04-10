April 10, 2018

Sing along to classic rock hits at Philly POPS concert

Show will feature music of Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Queen and more

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Concerts
Philly POPS on stage at the Kimmel Center.

The Philly POPS will end its 2017-2018 season with a classic rock sing-along, featuring Broadway vocalist Bryce Ryness and the 170 members of the Festival Chorus.

There will be three performances of "POPS Rocks" in the last weekend of April.

RELATED: Twenty bands to perform at all-day jazz festival in Center City | Experience Philadelphia's Magic Gardens after-hours

The audience is encouraged to sing along to hits from the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Queen and more rock legends.

Below is the show's program.

• Rock overture
• "Bohemian Rhapsody"
• Rolling Stones medley
• "Mr. Blue Sky"
• "Come Sail Away"
• "A Day in the Life"
• Beatles medley
• "Viva La Vida"
• "Solsbury Hill"
• "Stairway to Heaven"
• "Livin’ On A Prayer"
• "Joy to the World"
• Queen medley

Tickets start at $35 per person. Currently, the Friday, April 27 performance has the most seats available.

"POPS Rocks"

Friday, April 27 through Sunday, April 29
3 p.m. or 8 p.m. | $35-$156 per person
Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall
300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

