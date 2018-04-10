Sing along to classic rock hits at Philly POPS concert

The Philly POPS will end its 2017-2018 season with a classic rock sing-along, featuring Broadway vocalist Bryce Ryness and the 170 members of the Festival Chorus.

There will be three performances of "POPS Rocks" in the last weekend of April.

The audience is encouraged to sing along to hits from the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Queen and more rock legends.

Below is the show's program.

• Rock overture

• "Bohemian Rhapsody"

• Rolling Stones medley

• "Mr. Blue Sky"

• "Come Sail Away"

• "A Day in the Life"

• Beatles medley

• "Viva La Vida"

• "Solsbury Hill"

• "Stairway to Heaven"

• "Livin’ On A Prayer"

• "Joy to the World"

• Queen medley

Tickets start at $35 per person. Currently, the Friday, April 27 performance has the most seats available.

Friday, April 27 through Sunday, April 29

3 p.m. or 8 p.m. | $35-$156 per person

Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall

300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

