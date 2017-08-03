Sixers NBA
061417_Covington_AP Chris Szagola/AP

Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington.

August 03, 2017

Sixers announce 2017 preseason schedule

Sixers NBA Philadelphia Grizzlies Nets Celtics Heat Wells Fargo Center
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers announced their upcoming preseason schedule, which includes five games, two at the Wells Fargo Center.

The team's preseason slate kicks off on Wednesday, October 4 at 7 p.m. when they host the Memphis Grizzlies. That could be the first chance Sixers fans have at seeing Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz on the court at the same time.

Needless to say, that would be a huge deal. 

After that, they'll face the Celtics, again at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Oct. 6. Even though the Sixers technically get three home games, this will be their final one of the preseason at The Center.

That Monday (Oct. 9), the Sixers will again face the Celtics, this time in Boston at the TD Garden. From there, they'll head to New York to face the Nets out on Long Island.

Finally, they'll face the Miami Heat on Friday, Oct. 13 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. As we mentioned before, the Sixers are technically the home team in this one even though it's being played at a neutral site. 

As for how you can watch and listen to the games, here's what the Sixers said in the release about their schedule:

All Sixers preseason games can be heard on 97.5 The Fanatic, the team’s radio partner, while The Comcast Network will televise the October 4 contest. CSN Philadelphia, the team’s television partner, will broadcast the October 6 and October 9 games.  [nba.com]

No word yet from the Sixers as to when preseason tickets will go on sale, but expect an announcement shortly.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like the PhillyVoice Sports Facebook page.

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

History

01_ThenNow_Carroll.jpg

Travel 100 years into history and back with these then-and-now Philly photos

Eagles

080317_Smallwood_Rich

Wendell Smallwood’s physical running style standing out at Eagles training camp

Opinion

Applebee's

Stop blaming millennials for 'killing' things that suck

Eagles

080217_Birds_AP

What they’re saying: The Eagles are likely to improve in 2017

Escapes

Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.