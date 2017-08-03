Sixers announce 2017 preseason schedule

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers announced their upcoming preseason schedule, which includes five games, two at the Wells Fargo Center.

The team's preseason slate kicks off on Wednesday, October 4 at 7 p.m. when they host the Memphis Grizzlies. That could be the first chance Sixers fans have at seeing Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz on the court at the same time.

Needless to say, that would be a huge deal.

After that, they'll face the Celtics, again at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Oct. 6. Even though the Sixers technically get three home games, this will be their final one of the preseason at The Center.

That Monday (Oct. 9), the Sixers will again face the Celtics, this time in Boston at the TD Garden. From there, they'll head to New York to face the Nets out on Long Island.

Finally, they'll face the Miami Heat on Friday, Oct. 13 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. As we mentioned before, the Sixers are technically the home team in this one even though it's being played at a neutral site.

As for how you can watch and listen to the games, here's what the Sixers said in the release about their schedule:

All Sixers preseason games can be heard on 97.5 The Fanatic, the team’s radio partner, while The Comcast Network will televise the October 4 contest. CSN Philadelphia, the team’s television partner, will broadcast the October 6 and October 9 games. [nba.com]



No word yet from the Sixers as to when preseason tickets will go on sale, but expect an announcement shortly.

