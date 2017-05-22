Sixers NBA
Joel Embiid and the Sixers took home the Top-3 picks.

May 22, 2017

Sixers Beat: What to do with the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA Draft?

By Rich Hofmann
PhillyVoice Staff

The lottery has come and gone and now we are officially in NBA Draft season (well, pretty much for everyone except the Warriors and Cavaliers). The Sixers made it past the commercial break again on lottery night but only landed the No. 3 overall pick. Not great, but not terrible.

With that in mind, Derek Bodner and I sat down to talk about Josh Jackson and the Sixers other draft options, Paul George and J.J. Redick free agency rumors, and everything else going on in Sixers land.

As always, if you like the Sixers, this is at least one of five podcasts for you:


Rich Hofmann

