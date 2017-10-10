Sixers fans really despised the Celtics broadcast team

With it still being the NBA preseason, Sixers fans were not able to listen to their normal CSN Philly NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast duo of Marc Zumoff and Alaa Abdelnaby with the team traveling to Boston on Monday night. Instead, they got the pair who call Celtics games for NBC Sports Boston.

Sixers fans, to put it mildly, were unhappy. Play-by-play guy Mike Gorman and color analyst (as well as former Celtics great) Tommy Heinsohn have been calling Boston games seemingly for forever — which was a focal point of criticism from Philly fans, many of whom thought the two sounded like dinosaurs.