Sixers fans really despised the Celtics broadcast team

October 10, 2017
With it still being the NBA preseason, Sixers fans were not able to listen to their normal
CSN Philly NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast duo of Marc Zumoff and Alaa Abdelnaby with the team traveling to Boston on Monday night. Instead, they got the pair who call Celtics games for NBC Sports Boston.
Sixers fans, to put it mildly, were unhappy. Play-by-play guy Mike Gorman and color analyst (as well as former Celtics great) Tommy Heinsohn have been calling Boston games seemingly for forever — which was a focal point of criticism from Philly fans, many of whom thought the two sounded like dinosaurs.
It's difficult to judge Gorman and Heinsohn by a highlight reel, as the editing takes them out of their flow (or lack thereof) in the game. But you can get a taste of the broadcast below:
Sixers fans were not impressed. A sampling of their feedback:
Good Lord, these Celtics announcers are horrible. Do they work the entire season there?— Matt Riches (@mriches20) October 10, 2017
What I've "learned" from the Celtics Broadcast team thru 1 Half:— Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) October 10, 2017
-Simmons at PG is an eyeroll
-NBA style going back to favor Okafor
😳🙄😳
Y'all Celtics fans have to deal with this broadcast team every game? sheesh— Keynote Takes (@KeynoteTakes76) October 10, 2017
I feel bad for Celtics fans who have to listen to the @NBCSBoston broadcast all season. Awful is an understatement— Dan Wanser (@DanWanser) October 10, 2017
Listening to this Celtics broadcast is excruciating. I can't imagine having to listen to these guys for a whole season.— Bill Leonard (@BLen624) October 9, 2017
The @celtics broadcast is intolerable for the following reasons:— Trotspot (@Trotspot) October 9, 2017
1. Basketball knowledge
"The game is heading back to the low post"
2. Those accents
3. Their affinity for Aron Baynes' body#Sixers #TrustTheProcess
Celtics TV crew is the worst I've ever heard— Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) October 10, 2017
I've officially found a broadcasting duo worse than Aikman and Buck. Never heard a worse duo than the Celtics announcers.— Jimmy Rich (@jimmyrich29) October 10, 2017
I don't care that the Celtics announcers are absurdly biased or cry about every call - but they don't even know the player's names!— Bob Loblaw (@mrgregshields) October 10, 2017
Glad the Celtics announcers gave their opinion on Fultz. Ugh. He could score 83 points tonight and Heinsohn still wouldn't like him. #Sixers— Jtripper (@Jtripper0925) October 10, 2017
Omg these announcers are the worst. Every player on the Celtics is the best player. #Homers @NBCSCeltics— RJ (@RJSprouse) October 10, 2017
Who are the announcers for the Sixers v Celtics game? I've never had this much of a problem, just seem so biased & poor play calling #Sixers— Carmen Grasso (@CarmenGrasso_) October 10, 2017
The game wasn't any more pleasant, as the Sixers got their asses whooped. Luckily, there are only two more preseason games before the regular season starts and fans can expect Zumoff and Abdelnaby on a regular basis.