Celtics broadcast team Elise Amendola/AP

Boston Celtics broadcasters Tommy Heinsohn, left, and Mike Gorman speak on camera as fans wearing photos of the broadcasters' faces stand behind the two prior to an NBA game between the Celtics and the Indiana Pacers in Boston on Wednesday, March 16, 2011. The two are celebrating 30 years as a broadcast tandem.

October 10, 2017

Sixers fans really despised the Celtics broadcast team

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

With it still being the NBA preseason, Sixers fans were not able to listen to their normal CSN Philly NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast duo of Marc Zumoff and Alaa Abdelnaby with the team traveling to Boston on Monday night. Instead, they got the pair who call Celtics games for NBC Sports Boston.

Sixers fans, to put it mildly, were unhappy. Play-by-play guy Mike Gorman and color analyst (as well as former Celtics great) Tommy Heinsohn have been calling Boston games seemingly for forever — which was a focal point of criticism from Philly fans, many of whom thought the two sounded like dinosaurs.

It's difficult to judge Gorman and Heinsohn by a highlight reel, as the editing takes them out of their flow (or lack thereof) in the game. But you can get a taste of the broadcast below:

Sixers fans were not impressed. A sampling of their feedback:

The game wasn't any more pleasant, as the Sixers got their asses whooped. Luckily, there are only two more preseason games before the regular season starts and fans can expect Zumoff and Abdelnaby on a regular basis.

Daniel Craig

