March 28, 2018

Sixers' G League team, Delaware 87ers, changing name to Blue Coats

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Delaware Blue Coats Delaware Blue Coats/Website

Above is the logo for the Delaware Blue Coats. The Sixers' G League affiliate had been known as the Delaware 87ers before the new name was announced Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The name is a nod to the First Delaware Regiment, which fought in the American Revolution, and the change coincides with the team's plan to relocate to new arena in Wilmington, Delaware, for the 2018-19 season.

On the heels of getting a new arena in Wilmington, the Delaware 87ers are also getting a rebranding.

The Sixers' G League team unveiled its new name and logo on its website Wednesday morning. They'll now be known as the Blue Coats, a name that honors the uniforms worn by American soldiers during the Revolutionary War.

More specifically, it's a nod to the 1st Delaware Regiment, while the logo is for Founding Father Caesar Rodney, who rode 80 miles on horseback to ensure Delaware voted for American Independence.

MORE SIXERSMarkelle Fultz's return to Sixers' lineup showed what he can add to playoff run | Sixers continue their ascent with comfortable win over Minnesota Timberwolves | Kyrie Irving's knee issues make Sixers' push for No. 3 seed more important

The new name is consistent with the parent club's embrace of the American Revolution as the underlying theme in most marketing and branding efforts.

Of course, new name means new jerseys. While the blue jerseys with the team name on the front are solid, the white jerseys with the logo of Rodney making his midnight ride are phenomenal.

Again, the rebrand coincides with a new building. The Sixers' ownership group, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, has partnered with a local developer to build the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington

The Fieldhouse will feature a 2,500-seat arena for the Blue Coats as well as a multi-sport complex to promote youth sports. It's expected to be ready for the 2018-19 season. PhillyVoice reported that a rebrand was in the works at the time of the arena announcement in November. 

Delaware Blue Coats/Website

Rendering of the 76ers Fieldhouse being built in Wilmington, Delaware.

For more information on the team's new digs, check out the new Blue Coats Twitter account and website.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Wilmington Delaware Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Health

Their son got lead poisoning and the city treated them like slumlords
Lead Poisoning

Eagles

Jeffrey Lurie addresses Eagles' potential resurrection of throwback Kelly green jerseys
032718_Lurie-Eagles_usat

Celebrities

A Q&A with omni-talent Alan Cumming:
Alan Cumming

Opinion

The future has never been brighter for Philly sports fans
Carroll - Philadelphia 76ers Stock

First-Person

I auditioned to be an Eagles cheerleader – and failed miserably
03272018_JennyHolt_Eagles_Lead

Easter

Federal Donuts made a Peeps-inspired doughnut that looks way better than actual Peeps
peeps

Escapes

Limited - Safari in Tanzania

$3299 -- Tanzania: Weeklong Upscale Safari w/Game Drives
Limited - The Northern Lights in Iceland

$699 -- Iceland: Northern Lights Adventure w/Guide & Flights
Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.