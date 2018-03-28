Sixers' G League team, Delaware 87ers, changing name to Blue Coats

On the heels of getting a new arena in Wilmington, the Delaware 87ers are also getting a rebranding.

The Sixers' G League team unveiled its new name and logo on its website Wednesday morning. They'll now be known as the Blue Coats, a name that honors the uniforms worn by American soldiers during the Revolutionary War.

More specifically, it's a nod to the 1st Delaware Regiment, while the logo is for Founding Father Caesar Rodney, who rode 80 miles on horseback to ensure Delaware voted for American Independence.