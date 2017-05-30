Sixers only NBA mock draft, version 2.0

For the first Sixers only mock draft of the season a few weeks ago, right after the lottery, we projected Bryan Colangelo and the front office selecting Kansas swingman Josh Jackson, who did not play Charlie Conway in the Mighty Ducks movies.

For our latest mock draft, let’s pencil in the Celtics and Lakers taking Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball, respectively. And we’ll also assume that despite his talent level, something about Jackson just bugs the Sixers at the third pick. Let’s say they bring him to Camden for a workout and he pulls a LaMelo Ball, clanking every single jumper. This inability to throw the ball in the ocean only exacerbates the concerns the Sixers have from watching his college film and they rule him out due to the fit with Ben Simmons. One non-shooter on the perimeter is fine, but they don’t want to risk being stuck with two in the starting lineup.

Again, this is a hypothetical so just roll with me on this one.

If I somehow hit Colangelo with a Polyjuice Potion on June 22nd and were able to run the Sixers draft, crossing Jackson off with probably leave two main options if I had to stick at No. 3, one prospect with a higher ceiling and another with a higher floor.



I’m not saying I would go this way, but for this Sixers mock draft, let’s try and hit a home run with the high ceiling guy.

Pick 3: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, North Carolina State (6’3”, 195 lbs.)



In Draft Express’ latest mock draft, Smith is projected to go No. 8 to New York. That shows you what type of decision the Sixers are faced with at 3. The 3rd to 8th draft picks could honestly turn out in any order, and if you want to go crazy, throw Frank Ntilikina and Lauri Markkanen in there to make it 3 to 10. No pressure, Bryan!

For what it’s worth, Smith and the Sixers were linked last week:

Does that particular rumor mean anything? Probably not, just because the Sixers will be linked to everyone in the lottery by the time the actual draft rolls around.

Smith is almost the anti-Lonzo Ball in that he’s slower processing the floor but he does bring the potential to be a three-level scorer (beyond the arc, midrange, at the rim). I say potential because while he took a bunch of pull-up jumpers, he wasn’t very efficient. He certainly needs to work on his decision making and shot selection.

That said, NC State’s spacing was abysmal and with much more room to operate in the NBA, Smith’s high-level athleticism could be a huge plus even if I do wonder about his quickness at times. According to Synergy Sports, he finished with 1.25 points per possession on shots at the rim in the halfcourt. On high volume and in a tough situation, that’s pretty darn good. Unlike with Ball, I’m not too worried about Smith getting to the rim.



Smith and Simmons are probably a slightly awkward fit as two ball-dominant players, but if you trust Smith’s catch-and-shoot jumper (not a guarantee by any means!) and believe Brett Brown and his staff can coach some bad habits out of him, he’s got a lot of talent. So for this mock draft, I’ll say the Sixers draft what I feel is a higher ceiling, lower floor player in Dennis Smith Jr.

Oh yeah, Smith tore his ACL as a senior in high school. Who would be the first person with the “ANOTHER INJURED GUY?” take? Start prepping them now just in case!

Pick 31: Jawun Evans., PG, Oklahoma State (6’1”, 177 lbs.)



Pick 46: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova (6’6”, 204 lbs.)

Pick 50: Kosta Mushidi, SG, Mega Leks (6’5”, 210 lbs.)

Let’s say the Sixers consolidate picks 36 and 39 to draft Evans, who gets into the lane at will but can’t really finish once he gets there. Still, he had an excellent sophomore season at Oklahoma State and very well could be worth a flier at this point.

I might make Hart to the Sixers a running gag in my mock drafts, and as for Mushidi, he plays for Mega Leks. Enough said. Just like with Anadolu Efes, as long as you don the fluorescent pink, there’s a spot for you in Philly:

