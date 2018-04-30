April 30, 2018

Sixers vs. Celtics open thread: Live updates/analysis of Game 1 in Boston

092617_Neubeck_Carroll.jpg
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
043018_Embiid-Horford_usat Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports, File

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid controls the ball while Boston Celtics forward Al Horford defends.

After eliminating the Miami Heat in five games – and having nearly a week off – the Sixers return to action on Monday night as they travel to Boston for the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they'll the second-seeded Celtics, who needed seven games to eliminate the Bucks.

The Celtics, already without Kyrie Irving, will be without Jaylen Brown for Game 1. Brown was officially ruled out with a hamstring strain in the hour before tip-off. The Sixers meanwhile, are fully healthy – minus Joel Embiid's still-healing face, which will continue to require him to wear that mask. 

Follow along here during the game for live updates as the action unfolds. 

