May 09, 2018

Sixers vs. Celtics open thread: Live updates/analysis of Game 5

092617_Neubeck_Carroll.jpg
By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
050918_Embiid-Morris_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris argue during the third quarter of Game 4.

The Sixers waited until the last possible moment to win their first game of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the rival Boston Celtics. Already trailing 3-0, Brett Brown's  T.J. McConnell's team was able to avoid a sweep on Monday night with a 103-92 win at the Wells Fargo Center. 

If they'd like to play again this season in front of their home fans, the Sixers will need another win on Wednesday night, this time in Boston, to avoid elimination. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. and you can follow along here during the game for live updates as the action unfolds. 

MORE: Game 5 preview: Can Philly steal a game in hostile territory? | Do Sixers have what it takes to make history? | ESPN's Michael Wilbon blasts Sixers' hot hand T.J. McConnell | A Sixers' comeback isn't impossible – and it would drive Boston fans nuts (again) | Pittsburgh native T.J. McConnell almost stopped being a Steelers fan because of Ben Roethlisberger

