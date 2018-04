Faced with the first road test of their playoff careers, the young Sixers are in Miami for a pivotal Game 3 against the Heat. If they're going to come away with a 2-1 series lead, they'll have to buck an overarching season trend: they have yet to win a game on the road in Miami this season.

Follow along here during the game for live updates from American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Follow Kyle on Twitter: @KyleNeubeck

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports