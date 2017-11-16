Food & Drink Pizza
SLiCE pizza Courtesy of Aversa PR & Events/PhillyVoice

SLiCE Fishtown is giving away free pizza.

November 16, 2017

SliCE giving away free pizza, offering $10 pies

SliCE Fishtown is celebrating its one-year anniversary

Food & Drink Pizza Philadelphia Free
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

SliCE Fishtown is celebrating its one-year anniversary by giving away free pizza on Friday, Nov. 17.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m., everyone gets a free slice.

RELATED: Pick up Thanksgiving dinner or dine out for the holiday

On Saturday and Sunday, SLiCE's other locations are joining in the celebration. 

SliCE in Fishtown, Rittenhouse, Italian Market and New Jersey's Washington Township will be offering large signature pies for $10 each. The deal is available for dine-in or take-out.

Also, house-made sugar donuts will be available for $1 each.

Free Pizza at SliCE Fishtown 

Friday, Nov. 17
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. | Free
431 E. Girard Ave.
(215) 425-1555

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

111617DougPederson

Eagles have easiest remaining schedule among their biggest NFC threats

Development

Conshohocken Wawa

WATCH: Wawa superstore foes pack Conshohocken council meeting, lose

Sixers

111617-JoelEmbiid-AP

Joel Embiid just had one of the greatest games in NBA history

Museums

Carroll - Please Touch Museum

Please Touch Museum opens new permanent gallery

Escapes

Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1128 & up -- Iceland: 3-Night Getaway in Spring w/Air

 *
Limited - Carnival Caribbean Cruise

$489 -- Weeklong Caribbean Cruise on Carnival

 *
Limited - Tuscany and Milan Italy

$649 -- Tuscany & Milan Vacation incl. Flights & Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.