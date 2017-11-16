SliCE giving away free pizza, offering $10 pies

SliCE Fishtown is celebrating its one-year anniversary by giving away free pizza on Friday, Nov. 17.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 5 to 7 p.m., everyone gets a free slice.

On Saturday and Sunday, SLiCE's other locations are joining in the celebration.

SliCE in Fishtown, Rittenhouse, Italian Market and New Jersey's Washington Township will be offering large signature pies for $10 each. The deal is available for dine-in or take-out.

Also, house-made sugar donuts will be available for $1 each.



Free Pizza at SliCE Fishtown

Friday, Nov. 17

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. | Free

431 E. Girard Ave.

(215) 425-1555