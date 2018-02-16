February 16, 2018

After nearly 20 years, Smashing Pumpkins going on tour

Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha are back together

By Sinead Cummings
May 1, 2016; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Smashing Pumpkins member Billy Corgan performs at the Broward Center.

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced they are going on tour this summer. Three-fourths of the original lineup will reunite to bring their brand of alternative rock to cities across the county.

It will be Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha's first tour together in nearly 20 years. D'Arcy Wretzky, the band's original bassist, will not be joining them.

RELATED: Dave Chappelle hosting this year's Roots Picnic | Philly R&B singer Beano French is the next big thing | Britney Spears takes Las Vegas show on tour, making stop in PA

During the Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour, the band will only play songs from their first five albums. That means get ready to hear classic Smashing Pumpkins hits like "Mayonaise," "1979," "Cherub Rock" and "Soma."

The 36-city reunion tour will reach Philly's Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, July 28. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 23.

Smashing Pumpkins broke news of the tour with a dramatic video featuring original "Siamese Dream" album cover stars Ali Laenger and LySandra Roberts. Watch it below.

Smashing Pumpkins Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour

Saturday, July 28
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Sinead Cummings
