Business Stocks
Earns Snap Richard Drew/AP

In this Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, photo, the Snap Inc. logo appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Snap Inc. reports earnings, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.

August 11, 2017

Snap stock hits lowest level since IPO after paltry earnings

Business Stocks United States Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Shares of Snap Inc. have fallen 14 percent after the parent company of Snapchat reported paltry earnings .

The stock hit its lowest level Friday since the company went public in March. Adding to the uncertainty, employees will be able to sell their stock on Monday, when a lockup period that follows the company's initial public offering expires. An earlier lockup expired in July, but on Monday, more shares will be eligible for sale.

Snap's shares fell $1.94 to close Friday at $11.83. That's well below the company's $17 IPO price. And it's less than half of the $24.48 that the stock closed at on its first trading day.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said Thursday that neither he nor co-founder Bobby Murphy plan to sell any stock.

