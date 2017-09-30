Television Saturday Night Live
AP_17087136693118.jpg Chris Pizzello/AP

Ryan Gosling, a cast member in the upcoming film "Blade Runner 2049," poses during a photo call backstage at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2017 at Caesars Palace on Monday, March 27, 2017, in Las Vegas.

September 30, 2017

'SNL' gears up for new season launch with Gosling, Jay-Z

Television Saturday Night Live United States Ryan Gosling Jay Z Associated Press
By Mark Kennedy
Associated Press

NEW YORK — "Saturday Night Live" kicks off its new season with Ryan Gosling as host, Jay-Z as the musical guest — and pretty likely some jokes at the expense of the White House.

The sketch comedy show starts up again Saturday and is hoping to build off one of its most-watched seasons in more than two decades thanks to Alec Baldwin's turn as President Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy's appearances as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Both actors recently won Emmys for their work, as did Kate McKinnon, who played Hillary Clinton on the show.

The 90-minute show is now entering its 43rd season. It has grown so popular that it spun off the half-hour "Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Summer Edition" while the main show was on break.

Mark Kennedy

Just In

Must Read

Exclusive

092617_DavidCreatoSr_Shelly-2.jpg

Father: DJ Creato took deal to end murder case, not because he killed his son

Transportation

30th Street Station

Politicians, community leaders call for Amtrak to rename 30th Street Station

Phillies

093016.Phils.Mackanin

Breaking: Pete Mackanin is out as Phillies manager (but will stick with organization in 2018, too)

Restaurants

Mad Mex University City.

Popular West Philly Mexican restaurant closes for good

Escapes

Limited - Dublin Ireland

$3799 -- 12 Nights in Ireland: Luxury Escorted Tour w/Air
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Limited - Morocco

$1599 -- Small-Group Tour of Morocco: 13 Nights w/Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.