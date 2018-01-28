January 28, 2018

‘SNL’ mocks Eagles fans, sees return of Will Ferrell as George W. Bush

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Television
will ferrel SNL george w bush Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Will Ferrell as George W. Bush on "Saturday Night Live," Jan. 27, 2018.

In the countdown to the Winter Olympics, “Saturday Night Live” is in the midst of a four-week run of new episodes, with Will Ferrell returning to Studio 8H to host the third new episode of 2018.

The return of Ferrell, who served as a cast member on "SNL" for seven years, saw the reprise of his President George W. Bush impersonation. In the cold open, Bush notes that, despite his skyrocketing approval rating in the age of Trump, he wants “to remind you guys that I was really bad. Like, historically not good.” He continues: “Who has two thumbs and invented ISIS? This guy!”


In the opening monologue, Ferrell gushes about being on "SNL," saying he was so excited he accidentally concussed himself on the way to the stage. The monologue dissolves into an incoherent rendition of “I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here” before Ferrell is strapped to a gurney.


Several of the night’s more memorable sketches centered on the ongoing sexual assault and harassment allegations in the news, including Ferrell’s portrayal of a fighter pilot who goes by “Clown Penis.”

“I want them to feel the same way you’d feel if a clown showed you his penis,” he tells Honolulu ground control.


Later is a digital short for men’s deodorant "Next," designed to keep men clear of sweat while news of their sexual misconduct begins to circulate. “For men feeling the heat because their #TimesUp,” the tagline goes.


The show perhaps best captures the unease of talking about sexual misconduct in the sketch “Dinner Discussion,” where cheerful banter about dogs goes sour when someone brings up the allegations against Aziz Ansari. Barely anyone at the table can complete a sentence as others interject with “Watch it,” “Careful,” and “Nope.” When someone actually does complete a sentence, all hell breaks loose.


During Weekend Update, co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che discussed the government shutdown and immigration before Ferrell returned as another one of his former “SNL” characters: Jacob Silj, whose loud monotone voice is an effect of “voice immodulation syndrome.”


In light of the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots officially heading to the Super Bowl next week -- a nightmare pairing for New York Giants fans -- Jost, who is clearly bitter about having to stand behind one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, attempted to belittle fans of football’s two reigning teams.

“The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in this year’s Super Bowl, making it the first Super Bowl where the fans have even worse brain damage than the players,” Jost said. “Yeah. Go Giants.”

“Go where?” Che said back.


Chris Stapleton performed as this week’s musical guest, playing “Midnight Train to Memphis” and “Hard Livin’,” both from his latest album, “From A Room: Volume 2.” Stapleton surprised fans by welcoming fellow country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson on stage to perform both songs as duets.


“SNL” returns Saturday, Feb. 3 with host Natalie Portman and musical guest Dua Lipa.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Television Philadelphia New England Patriots Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Aziz Ansari Eagles SNL Comedy Saturday Night Live Will Ferrell

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

WATCH: Meet the man behind the Eagles mask
Eagles Mask Man

Eagles

Eagles should be Super Bowl contenders for the foreseeable future
012518HowieRoseman

Museums

Museum of the American Revolution renames Patriots Gallery
eagles patriots gallery

Odd News

Philly woman flies to Nashville for hockey game ... being played in New Jersey
Sydney Sanders

Eagles

Doug Pederson told us back in training camp this team was special ... we just didn't listen
012518_Pederson-celebrates_usat

Musicians

After 15 years, touring is just 'Alright' with Jeffrey Gaines
Jeffrey Gaines

Escapes

Limited - Spanish Coast

$1795 -- 9-Day Spanish Wonders Tour

 *
Limited - Hong Kong & Bangkok

$2299 -- Hong Kong & Bangkok Foodie Adventure w/Flights

 *
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.