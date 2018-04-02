Snow, ice, rain causing accidents during morning commute

Nearly two full weeks into spring, and it is snowing in parts of the Philadelphia region.

The second storm of the budding vernal season is dropping wet snow in the suburbs and a rain/snow/ice mix in the city.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.



Not much was sticking to the streets before 8 a.m., but the precipitation from the quick-moving storm was mucking up the morning commute, causing traffic delays and accidents, including about a dozen accidents reported in central and western Montgomery County between 6:45 and 8 a.m. A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound between the Cottman Avenue and Academy Road exits was causing a lane restriction.

A couple of school districts – Boyertown Area in Berks County and Pennridge in Upper Bucks County – closed for the day, and a handful of others – including Upper Merion and Central Bucks South – were opening two hours late. Delaware Valley University also was opening late.

On Sunday, forecasters had boosted expected snow totals to as much as a half-foot in the north and west suburbs of Philadelphia. But those snow totals were halved in the latest forecast for places like Coatesville and Doylestown. About an inch of accumulation is expected in the city and the westernmost parts of South Jersey, and less than an inch south and east, including the Jersey Shore, forecasters said.

Source/NOAA / National Weather Service

The snow won't be around for long.

With the sun emerging and high temperatures in the 40s on Monday afternoon, the snow will melt rapidly.

The rest of the week looks wet, wet, wet, except for the weekend, when there is a chance of more snow.

Here is the 7-day forecast for Philadelphia from the weather service:

Monday: Rain and snow, mainly before noon. High near 47. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday night: A slight chance of rain after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly after 9 a.m. Patchy fog between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 55. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. High near 64. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 21 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Showers likely before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 49.



Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.



Friday: A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.



Friday night: A chance of rain before 4 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.



Saturday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.



Saturday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.



Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

