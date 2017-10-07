Some Democrats returning money they received from Weinstein

WASHINGTON — Some Democratic lawmakers, candidates and groups are responding to sexual harassment allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein by donating some of the political contributions they've received from him.

Weinstein has been a reliable source of funds for Democrats and their allies. The nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics says nearly all the $1.4 million that Weinstein and his family have given in political contributions since the 1992 election cycle went to Democrats.

The New York Times has reported that the 65-year-old film executive settled sexual harassment lawsuits with at least eight women. Weinstein has been close to party luminaries for decades.

Among those turning back money from Weinstein is Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. A spokesman says the New York Democrat is donating thousands of dollars to several charities supporting women.