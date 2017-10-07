Politics Controversies
Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Jordan Strauss/AP

In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. Weinstein is taking a leave of absence from his own company after The New York Times released a report alleging decades of sexual harassment against women, including employees and actress Ashley Judd.

October 07, 2017

Some Democrats returning money they received from Weinstein

Politics Controversies United States Sexual Harassment People Associated Press
By Alan Fram
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Some Democratic lawmakers, candidates and groups are responding to sexual harassment allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein by donating some of the political contributions they've received from him.

Weinstein has been a reliable source of funds for Democrats and their allies. The nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics says nearly all the $1.4 million that Weinstein and his family have given in political contributions since the 1992 election cycle went to Democrats.

The New York Times has reported that the 65-year-old film executive settled sexual harassment lawsuits with at least eight women. Weinstein has been close to party luminaries for decades.

Among those turning back money from Weinstein is Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. A spokesman says the New York Democrat is donating thousands of dollars to several charities supporting women.

Alan Fram

Just In

Must Read

Art

Port_Richmond_Raccoon_Mural

Philly now has a mural of raccoon eating a soft pretzel

Sixers

100417-BenSimmons-AP

Ben Simmons as a point guard is real, and it's spectacular

Landmarks

01_070517_Stock_Carroll.jpg

Amtrak finally commits to rename 30th Street Station

Politics

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah drags pro-life Pennsylvania rep who urged mistress to get an abortion

Escapes

Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Savannah Parks Squares

Fall Deals in Savannah, Save up to 45%

 **
Limited - Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Fall Hotel Deals, Save up to 60%

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.