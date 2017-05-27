Entertainment Entertainment News
Gal Gadot arrives at the world premiere of "Wonder Woman" in Los Angeles. Scattered plans among Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas to host women-only screenings of the upcoming "Wonder Woman" movie have produced both support and some grumbling about gender discrimination.

May 27, 2017

Some women-only screenings planned for 'Wonder Woman'

Associated Press

NEW YORK — Some haters are grumbling on social media about women-only screenings planned for the upcoming "Wonder Woman" film starring Gal Gadot.

Controversy bubbled up Friday over plans in Austin, Texas, and Brooklyn to set aside some shows for women only at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas. That includes female-only staff.

While the special screenings earned support on social media, some male posters on Twitter, Facebook and elsewhere were not pleased, declaring gender discrimination.

The Alamo theater operators fired back on social media, defending the screenings and offering some proceeds to Planned Parenthood.

The film based on the DC Comics character opens June 2.

